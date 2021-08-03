Alfred Gottlieb Hauser

Alfred G. Hauser, 94, Almena, Wis., died Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 29, 1927, at Almena to Ferdinand and Albertina (Koser) Hauser. He attended Maple Grove School until eighth grade.
He married Jean Leona Colburn at Comstock on Nov. 2, 1953. Alfred farmed in the Almena area for over 50 years.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior in his 30s, and that decision impacted the rest of his life and that of his family. His life was a testament to the power of hard work, love and faith.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are children Sharon (Tom) Olson of Farmington, Minn., Steve (Debbie) of Barron, Mary Strenke of Eau Claire, Debbie (Mike) Houser of Sarona, Janice Degerman of Almena and David (Amy) of Hudson; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren: a great-great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Alfred was preceded in death by a son Mark, seven sisters, and two brothers.
A Christian funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, from Hosanna Church, Cumberland, with Pastor Tom Olson officiating and burial at Ebenezer Cemetery. Pallbearers were grandchildren Stephen Hauser, Matthew Degerman, Joe Seeman, Matt Offerdahl, Nick Fisk and Shawn Chaplin.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland handled arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.