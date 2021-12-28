Dale D. Prine, 90, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, with his family at his side.
He was born in Hillsdale, Wis., to Luther and Mabel (Baldwin) Prine on Dec. 31, 1930. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.
Following his graduation from Barron High School, Dale served in the U.S. Army. As a Korean War veteran, Dale became a member of the Postville, Iowa, American Legion for 6 years and the Barron American Legion for 54 years, following his return to Barron.
While a longtime resident of Barron, Dale had the privilege of serving on the Barron Area School Board, and as a member of the First Lutheran Church, serving on the church council and various other committees.
Dale spent the majority of his career at Jerome Foods, where he held several positions. He “retired” multiple times, and in preparation for his final retirement, built The Rug Shed in his back yard. He taught himself to weave rugs and placemats. Throughout his retirement career, Dale cultivated many connections and friendships at craft shows.
Dale loved to go fishing and especially enjoyed his trips to Lake Mille Lacs and Canada. Family and friends joined him on these trips, and he cherished the time he spent with his fishing buddies.
Dale was proud of many things, including family, friends, his job, his crafts, his well-manicured lawn, and his clean driveway free of ice and snow.
He overcame many health challenges over the years and did so with unwavering strength and determination.
Dale is survived by Agnes, his wife of 66 years; daughters Debbie (David) Olsen, Dawn (Tom) Urban and Jeanne (Mike) Mikulski; grandchildren Matt (Melanie) Olsen, Kate Olsen, McKenzie Mikulski and Andrew (Alexia) Mikulski; great-grandsons Eli and Jonathan Olsen; a brother Gary (Pat); a sister-in-law Milada Prine; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful to the staff of Barron Care and Rehab and Mayo Hospice for the kindness and care they provided to Dale.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
