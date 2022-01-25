Curt D. Peterson, 63, Cameron, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
He was born June 18, 1958, at Rice Lake to Walter Peterson and Joan (Clemetson). He grew up in the Colfax area and graduated from Colfax High School in 1976.
After high school, Curt joined the Army and started his military career at Colorado Springs, Colo. During his 11 years in the service, he moved to Germany twice, and spent time as a mechanic and tank commander. His family was by his side and able to vacation in Spain and Austria.
Curt was known to be the life of the party. He enjoyed motorcycling, four-wheeling, camping, drinks with friends and telling many stories.
Surviving are daughters Heather (Dana) Stoeklen and Tracy (Shawn) Turner; his life partner Cindy Cross; his mother Joan Peterson; mother of his daughters Ginger Kettner; grandchildren – Heather’s daughter Jillian Stoeklen, and Tracy’s children Isaiah, Paige, Shyanne and Reese Turner; stepchildren Scooter Dyer, Stacy Kulas, Scott Pederstuen and Justin Nielson; a brother Alan (Mary); sisters Kay Peterson, Becky (Craig) Loofboro and Marilyn Peterson; as well as many other family members and more friends than anyone could hope to have.
Curt was preceded in death by his father; a sister Julie Peterson; a brother Gregory; his grandparents; and a stepson Kristen “George” Nielson.
A celebration of life will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at White Birch, 1039 WI-64, Bloomer. We will be wearing red, white and blue. Please join us.
Burial with military honors will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner, at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements. To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
