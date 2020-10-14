Jerold D. VanBeek, Sr., 73, Town of Sioux Creek, rural Chetek, Wis., died peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his home with his wife, children and grandchildren by his side.
He was born Nov. 12, 1946, to Adolph and Olga (Amundson) VanBeek in Washburn County. On July 2, 1983, he married Pamela Albertson at Independence, Mo.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Jerold, Jr. VanBeek of Chetek, Chris Swartz of Ramsey, Minn., Jeanette (Lee) Swanson of Red Wing, Minn., Piper Mcleod of Independence, Mo., Marya Hitch of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and John (Candace) Swartz of Blue Springs, Mo.; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings Marg Steadham of Tallahassee, Fla., Larry (Donna) VanBeek of Ocala, Fla., and John, Sr. (Lucille) VanBeek of Eau Claire; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jerold was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Lung Association.
