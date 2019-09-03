Jeanette Ann Dietrich

Jeanette A. Dietrich, 87, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Amery Regional Medical Center.
She was born June 1, 1932, at Clayton to John and Mary (Ritsche) Dado. Jeanette attended country school near Reeve, then graduated from Clayton High School.
She married Marvin Dietrich at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Almena, on Sept. 5, 1953. They farmed for many years and Jeanette cared for her family and their home. She was her sons' number one fan throughout all their sporting endeavors.
In her forties, Jeanette took up and excelled at the game of golf, winning many club championships. In their retirement, she and Marv wintered in Texas and Arkansas for nearly 30 years.
Surviving, in addition to her devoted husband, are sons Mark (Becky) of Turtle Lake, Marvin (Kelly) of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Mike (Deb) of Barron, Mitchell (Michelle) of Turtle Lake and Lynn (Amber) of Vienna, Va.; grandchildren Chris (Cindy), Derek, Sean, Mariah, Matthew, Rece, Madison and Connor; great-grandchildren Caden and Cody; sisters Marlene (Barry) Davis, Delores (Harry) Sorenson and Shirley (Jim) Aus; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, from Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Steve Miller officiating and burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chris, Derek, Sean, Mariah, Matthew, Rece, Madison and Connor Dietrich.
Visitation was held 5-8 p.m. Thursday from Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.