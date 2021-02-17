Arlyn Victor Lund

Arlyn V. Lund, 83, a resident of Grantsburg, Wis., passed away Nov. 21, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, with his family by his side.
Arlyn was born Nov. 21, 1937, at Geneva, Ill., to Victor and Velma (Stich) Lund. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1956.
Arlyn was enlisted in the United States Army Reserve until 1966, when he was honorably discharged after fulfilling his commitment. He also served on the Geneva Fire Department for 18 years, and started the “Geneva Fire Department Clown Unit” that traveled to all the local town parades.
On Aug. 18, 1963, Arlyn married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Olsen, and they raised two children.
Arlyn worked at Burgess Norton, Geneva, until they moved to Grantsburg in 1977, where he was employed at Parker Hannifin until he retired in 2005. Arlyn also served on the volunteer fire department until he retired.
Arlyn enjoyed his fishing trips to Canada, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling with his friends, their two Corvettes, and the love of fixing and showing his collection of antique gas engines at local events. You could always find him tinkering around trying to fix or rebuild something.
Surviving are his wife Carolyn; children Tracey (Jason) Hansen and Todd, both of Danbury; a sister Lana Noble; granddaughters Jessica Peterson and Amanda Coen; great-grandchildren Bradon, Khloie, Alayna, Brooklyn, Tucker, Aubree and Avaleigh; sisters-in-law Kathi Wilson and Mary (Dr. John L) Coon; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, from Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg.
Online condolences can be made at swedberg-taylor.com.
