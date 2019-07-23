Albina M. Attwood, 96, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Pioneer Nursing Home, Prairie Farm.
She was born Oct. 10, 1922, at Fairchild to Frederick and Josephine Zank. She graduated from Fairchild High School in 1940 and Luther Hospital School of Nursing, Eau Claire, in 1944. She worked as assistant head nurse on the third floor at Luther.
Albina married Wilmer Martin in 1945, who passed away in 1956. They had three children together.
After her husband's death, she moved to Fairchild and in 1960 married David Attwood. They had one child together.
She worked as a school nurse in Osseo from 1960 to 1961. Albina moved to Phillips in 1965 and worked as administrator and director of nurses at Golden Age Nursing Home, Rib Lake.
She moved to Rib Lake in 1966, during which time laws prevented her from working both positions. Due to the restrictions, her husband became the administrator and she continued as the director of nurses.
In 1970, Albina moved back to Fairchild and served as the director of nurses at Sunset Nursing Home. She also worked at the Osseo Nursing Home for a short time. Later, she worked as administrator at Valley Health Care Center, Hayward, and the Hayward Hospital Nursing Home.
Surviving, in addition to her husband David; are sons Ronald Martin and Jeff Attwood; a daughter Diane Thums; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Albina was preceded in death by a daughter Cheryl, her parents, a brother Merton Zank, and a sister Della Eichhorst.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, from Zion Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake, with Rev. Steve Miller officiating and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, is handling arrangements.
