Eric Shawn Hom

Eric S. Hom, 46, Barron, Wis., died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Barron.
He was born Feb. 14, 1976, at Rice Lake to James and Barbara (Allison) Hom. Eric attended schools in Chetek, Barron and Rice Lake.
He worked for Eau Galle Enterprise for over 21 years in Durand, and then owned and operated Ratrod Trucking Company for the last 6 years.
Eric enjoyed riding his motorcycle, woodworking, going on adventures, loved having his friends over, barbeques, loved his dog and family was very important to him.
He will be remembered for his laugh, his voice, being politically minded and a very traditional man.
Surviving are his wife Christina Hom; children Izzy Westphal, Gretchen Hom, Trenton Hom and Paige Hom; grandchildren Allison, Levi, Jonathon and Jackson; his parents; his grandmother Anna Mae Allison; brothers Ray (Jen) and Jerry Jr. (Shannon); sisters Angela (Sean) Nagel, Tami (Bob) Bernside, Terri Hom and Brenda Seliga; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Eric was preceded in death by a brother Brad, and his grandparents Jasper Allison, Ray Hom and Minda Schaub.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
