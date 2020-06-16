Rev. LeRoy Elwood Nevin

Rev. LeRoy E. Nevin, 86, Sioux Falls, SD., 86, formerly of Barron, Wis., went to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
LeRoy, one of eight sons of Samuel and Gertrude (Warland) Nevin, was born April 18, 1934, at Cumberland. He grew up on the family dairy farm and attended country school. He later attended junior high school in Cumberland before graduating from Barron High School in 1952. LeRoy attended Augsburg College, Minneapolis, Minn., from 1952 to 1956.
He married Elaine Grace Peterson on July 16, 1955, at Augustana Lutheran Church, Cumberland. Following college graduation, LeRoy attended Augsburg Seminary, Minneapolis. He was ordained in June of 1959.
LeRoy filled the pulpit at parishes in Clayton and Georgetown/McKinley on weekends while attending seminary. He served summer internships at Morris, Minn., in 1957, as well as Marinette, and Esconaba and Menominee, Mich., in 1958.
His first call was to Zion Lutheran Church, Adrian, Minn., where he served from June of 1959 until 1964. He next served St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Franklin, Minn., from 1964 to 1972. After that, he accepted a call to the two-point parish of Our Savior’s and Skogdalen Lutheran Churches, Westby, from 1972 to 1987.
LeRoy then accepted a call as the first chaplain of Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home, Brainerd, Minn. He retired from full-time ministry in 1999. During this time, the Good Samaritan Society acquired Woodland Hills Nursing Home and added this facility to his workload. Also, during his time in the Brainerd Lakes area, he accepted a call to Bethel Lutheran Church, just outside of Brainerd, from 1989 to 1999.
As part of his retirement plans, LeRoy and Elaine moved to Sioux Falls in 1999 to be closer to family and grandchildren. Once there, he served as a part-time chaplain at Sioux Valley (now Sanford) Hospital from 1999 to 2005. In 2000, LeRoy accepted a position as a visitation pastor at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. He served in that capacity until 2015.
During his ministry, LeRoy served on many church boards and committees, including Pipestone Pastors Conference of the American Lutheran Church (ALC), Viroqua Pastors Conference of the ALC, Southwest Minnesota ALC District Conference, Southwest Wisconsin ALC and ELCA District Conference, and Northeast Minnesota District Pastors Conference. He was also active in Lutheran Brotherhood, Aid Association for Lutherans and Kiwanis for many years.
LeRoy served many years with the Westby Salvation Army Operation Christmas, helping homeless individuals and families get back on track. He enjoyed his many years on the Board of Directors for Norseland Nursing Home Board, Westby, and Bethel Home, Viroqua. He was also active with Sugar Creek Bible Camp, Ferryville.
In later years, LeRoy was active with many different Lutheran Men in Mission groups, along with clean up days and retreats, both locally and in the region. He was also glad to help start joint Good Friday at various Westby churches and joint 4th of July church services in the Westby Park, with all churches coming together.
LeRoy enjoyed fishing as a child and continued to fish whenever he could while not ministering to others. In earlier years when money was tight, he planted and grew large gardens to help feed his family.
LeRoy always enjoyed a good joke, and especially enjoyed sharing Ole and Lena jokes. He enjoyed traveling and took the family on many long vacations across the U.S. in the car and with the Tow Low camper. LeRoy and Elaine joined family on many trips in the Midwest, but also the East Coast, especially Lake Lure, N.C., while visiting all the states in between. In addition, LeRoy and Elaine were able to visit Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Hawaii and Alaska. They especially enjoyed seeing the Holy Land.
During his 57 years of ministry, LeRoy considered it a special gift to be with families during their time of need. Whether it was an accident, illness or death, hundreds upon hundreds of families shared their gratitude for his bedside manner, and the extra time and trips he made to be with them and make difficult times as easy as possible for them.
Grateful for having shared his life are his loving wife of almost 65 years; children Philip (Cynthia) of Ramsey, Minn., Joyce Nevin of Sioux Falls, Paul of Eagan, Minn., Joel (Barbara) of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Rachel (Teryn) Solan – Joel’s daughter of Omaha, Neb., Kristina Nevin – Paul’s daughter of Woodbury, Minn., Joshua Nevin – Joel’s son of Sioux Falls, Johanna Nevin – Paul’s daughter of Milwaukee, LeeAnna Nevin – Philip’s daughter of Duluth, Minn., and Becca Nevin – Joel’s daughter of Sioux Falls; brothers Lloyd (Janice) of Star Prairie and Sydney of Spooner; sisters-in-law Ida, Lillian and Lotus; and many other relatives and friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert, Darold, Clyde, Wayne and Richard; and sisters-in-law Carol and Phyllis.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at George Boom Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, and will be livestreamed. Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. The cemetery has no limitations as to the number of attendees; however, please observe social distancing.
Please consider a donation in memory of Pastor LeRoy to Project CAR at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Obit, online guestbook and link to the livestream at georgeboom.com.
