Deloris Marie Nedland

Deloris M. Nedland, 91, went to her Heavenly home on June 18, 2021.
She was born Dec. 6, 1929, to Edward and Katherine (Schenten) Marx.
Deloris married Donald Nedland in October of 1949. They went on to have eight children.
She loved to spend time with her family and work in her garden. She was a big fan of country music.
Surviving are children Sandra Kisling of Machesney Park, Ill., Rick (Uni) of Taylor’s, S.C., Bruce (Nhung) of Rochester, Minn., Debra (Steve) Hauser of Barron, Lori (Larry) Bauer of Durand and Kim Nedland of Canton; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law Mary Nedland of Rockford, Ill.; and a brother Ed Marx of Rockford.
Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sons Gregory and Curt; a sister Jayne; and a brother Gerald.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, with Rev. John Terpstra officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron
Visitation will be held an hour prior services at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.