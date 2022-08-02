June M. Miller, 91, Barron, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Monroe Manor Apartments in Barron.
She was born June 20, 1931, to Albert and Elizabeth (Zuehlke) Kallenbach at Prairie Farm, where she attended school and graduated valedictorian of her class. She then attended 2 years of Normal School at Rice Lake.
On April 20, 1950, June married Eugene M. Miller. They were married 58 years before Gene’s passing in 2008.
She worked at Fabri-Tek, Amery, for many years and at the Jerome Turkey Hatchery before retirement. She enjoyed music, knitting, flower gardens, and loved a good game of cards with family and friends.
Surviving are daughters Lana (John) Hamacher of Verona and Shelley (Larry) Jerome of Barron; a son Jason (Julie) of Cameron; 13 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sisters Charron (Larry) Lloyd and Charlotte (Wes) Mohns; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother Earl Kallenbach and sisters Fern (Frank) Larson, Mildred (Omar) Fladten and Evelyn Kallenbach.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, from First Lutheran Church on Sawyer Street, Rice Lake. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church. Lunch to follow. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
