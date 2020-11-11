Dean D. Dawson, 87, Barron, Wis., was called home by our Heavenly Father early Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020, after a short illness. Caroly, his wife and devotion for more than 65 years was near.
Only child of parents Ethel and John Dawson, Dean was born Dec. 11, 1932, at Barron, which was home for his entire life. After graduating in 1951 from Barron High School, he began working with Ebner Box, formerly in Cameron, and shortly thereafter served in the U.S. Army.
Prior to enlisting, Dean met and fell in love with Caroly. Upon his honorable discharge, they married at Rice Lake on July 2, 1955, making their home in Barron.
Dean had returned to Ebner's and in 1964 found his calling in the cab of a Mack truck. Hauling logs and delivering freight most anywhere in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan over millions of miles, his strong work habits were instilled in sons who often rode along. Dean first retired in 1994 at age 62. Less than two years later, with encouragement from Caroly, he got back in the cab to haul for Paul Millerman Trucking and later Hanson's Hardwoods of Cameron. At 83, Dean finally hung up his keys in 2016.
Dean shared his love of family and the outdoors with his four sons, Brian, John, David and Mark. In his quiet time, he could be found driving a bus for the local scout troop, canoeing, fishing, or hunting with his sons or friends Jerry and Charlotte.
Together with Caroly, they enjoyed gardening, managing yard work, berry picking, relaxing and catching bluegills and northerns at the family cottage, playing cards with Caroly’s siblings and spouses, and traveling to visit the boys and their families in Arizona, Idaho, South Dakota, Maine, California, southern Wisconsin or wherever they made their homes.
All the while, Dean was an active and participating member of Salem Lutheran Church, Barron, where he served the congregation in many capacities.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 65 years, are Brian, his wife Cathy and their daughters Hannah and Elora; John, his wife Sue and their children Jesse, Joshua (Shannon) and Christina; Mark, his wife Joan and their children Matthew and Julia; and daughter-in-law Jane and her boys Nick and Ben.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; and a son Dave, who went to prepare the way in October, 2017.
Brothers Mark, John and Brian have chosen to delay the celebration of Dean's life until such time in 2021 when the health and travel safety of all family members and concerned friends and relatives can be assured.
Interment will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
The Dawson family asks those wishing to memorialize Dean, to please consider offering donations to Judy's Cottage c/o Golden Age Manor, 220 Scholl Ct., Amery WI 54001-1440, phone 715-268-7107.
Please do not send flowers, as they cannot be accepted.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
