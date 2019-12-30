Nina Mae Neumann Ellefson

Nina M. Neumann Ellefson, 95, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Monroe Manor, Barron.
She was born Sept. 6, 1924, at Barron to John and Sigrid Geizendanner. She grew up on the Krea Lawn dairy farm south of Barron and graduated from Barron High School in 1942. She then attended the Minneapolis Business School, returning to Barron to work at First National Bank.
She married Melvin D. Neumann in 1947 and moved to Milwaukee, so he could finish dental school at Marquette University. They moved back to Barron when they had the opportunity to buy a dental business here.
To this union, three children were born: Janet, Barry and Carla. They loved raising their family in a small town and spent many summers enjoying the northern Wisconsin lakes. In 1968, they built a cabin near Cumberland.
Her beloved husband, Melvin, died in 1969. She then decided to go back to work and worked at the Barron Elementary School until her retirement.
In 1975, she married Donald M. Ellefson. They made their home first in Barron, then Cameron. For 10 years, they owned and operated the Barron A&W Root Beer Stand. After selling that business, they enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida, until Don passed away in 2013.
She lived a full life filled with many adventures, including travel to Europe, Japan and all over the USA. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. During her lifetime, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, skiing, walking, doing jigsaw puzzles and was an active member of First Lutheran Church, Barron. She often talked of how she loved the chance to visit her father’s home in Switzerland.
Spending time with her family was of highest priority, and she was able to host all the holiday dinners until well into her 80s.
Surviving are children Janet (Tam) Howie of Luck and Barry Neumann of Albuquerque, N.M.; a son-in-law Mark Grey of Eau Claire; stepdaughters Pat (Rick) Bjelland of Barron and Sandy Murney of Palm Desert, Calif.; grandchildren Joshua (Jennifer) Hetfeld, Megan (Adam) Snegosky, Nick (Christy) Hetfeld, Maggie (Mitch) Wampole and Andrew Grey; step-grandsons Joshua (Jamie) Howie, Michael (Rebekah) Bjelland and Jon (Chelsey) Bjelland; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Melvin Neumann and Donald Ellefson; a daughter Carla Grey; and a brother Earl Giezendanner.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, from First Lutheran Church, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
The family would like to thank everyone at Monroe Manor for their loving care during her two-and-a-half-year stay there.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.