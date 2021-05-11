Winston Douglas Carlson

Winston D. Carlson, 93, Salem, Ore., passed away Monday, April 26, 2021.
Winston was born July 20, 1927, at Clayton, Wis., to Albert and Mabel (Hallen) Carlson. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Clayton, and graduated from Clayton High School.
He married Lucille Alice Anderson on April 28, 1951. They raised two children, Craig and Siri.
Winston served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1946 through 1948. He spent a year in Japan as part of the Army of Occupation after World War II.
Winston worked in trucking and transportation. He owned three separate trucking businesses in Barron. He and Lucille also owned retail stores in Cameron and Rice Lake, Wis., and Bend, Ore. They also were involved in the RV transportation business in Salem for many years.
Surviving, in addition to his loving wife of 70 years; are children Craig and Siri, and their families, including grandchildren Kendra Flores, Kristin Carlson, Devrin Wright, Dustin Wright and Ellie Karlsson; two great-grandchildren; and a sister Barbara Ketchum.
Winston will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. Services will be held at Salem on a future date.
