Norman “Hallie” Johnson, 74, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Cameron, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
On Dec. 31, 1946, Hallie and Elizabeth (Jerry) Johnson wanted to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a special way, and they did. Into their family of three wide-eyed daughters came a beautiful baby boy, Norman Hallie, born at Rice Lake. He grew up to be a wonderful son.
Norm graduated from Cameron High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in Vietnam. After a 4-year tour, he returned to Cameron and did masonry work. He later worked for Koser Silos, Ebner Box Factory, bartended at several local bars and ultimately retired from Smithco West, Cameron.
Norm liked hunting and fishing, going camping, playing cards with the guys, and was on the Town Pump bowling team. He was a good friend to many.
In 1978, Norm married Vera Burdick and to them one son was born, Jeremiah. He was also a great step-dad to Todd, Troy and Dee Dee Stowell. Norm and Vera divorced in the late 90s.
On June 11, 2004, Norm married Kathleen Schwalbe at Cameron. They enjoyed their years together until her death in 2018.
Surviving are sons Jeremiah (Nycole) Johnson, Todd (Lisa) and Troy (Audrey) Stowell; a daughter Dee Dee (Andy) Gast; grandchildren Amanda (Matt) Sandford, Nathan (Miranda), Zach (Emily), Zandy (Markel) and Ariana Stowell, Taylor and Tyler (Jessica) Gast, and McKenzie and Kayne Johnson; great-grandchildren Finn and Jack Sandford, Harper and Graydon Stowell, Cora Stowell, Aspen Gast and Naomi Rose Stowell; sisters Carol (Lars) Wenzel and Barb (Bill) Rust; brothers Randy and Dave; a brother-in-law Delmar Holmstrom; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
We love you and will miss you greatly; you are in our hearts forever.
Norm was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife; sisters Darlene Dietrich, Anna Holmstrom and Bev Wenzel; a brother Larry Johnson; and a brother-in-law Bob Wenzel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Guy Redfield officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Cameron, with military honors accorded by Piper-Marsh American Legion Post #194 of Cameron.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, both at the funeral home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, are handling arrangements.
