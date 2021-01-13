Geraldine McManus, 81, Chetek, Wis., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Geraldine was born to the late Frances and LaVonne (Newingham) McCorkle in September of 1939. She graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1957 and worked as a bank teller. After moving to Dallas, she worked as a Title I aide and later retired after working several years at Auto Stop.
Geraldine enjoyed reading romance novels, doing jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards and scrabble with family and friends. Her love of knitting and crocheting produced many afghans, mittens, hats and other various treasures through the years.
Her most valued times were spent with family and friends.
Surviving are sons Pat (Heather) of Dallas and Stewart of Rice Lake; daughters Donna McManus of Eau Claire, Carol Olson of Minneapolis, Minn., Cherol (Sarah) Banjamin of Dundas, Minn., and Rebecca (Bill) McClain of Boyceville; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother Jon McCorkle of North Branch, Minn.; a sister Robin Zelm of Menomonie; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters Fran and Gina.
A public visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel, Barron. Private family services with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating will follow. The family requests that masks be worn.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.