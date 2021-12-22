Connie Jean Demers

Connie J. Demers, 62, Rice Lake, Wis., died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 31, 1959, at Rice Lake to Merlin and Caroline (Quick) Boortz.
She was married at Rice Lake on Feb. 20, 1982, to Michael Demers. They were together almost 40 wonderful years.
Connie adored her grandchildren and soaked up every minute she could with them. She loved writing music, singing and playing her guitar, crafting, drawing, watching birds, and especially hunting and fishing with her husband.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Stacey (Stuart) Demers-McFarland and Mitchell (Kelly); grandchildren Aiden McFarland, Lillian McFarland, Grayson Demers, Eleanor Demers, Elijah Demers and Payton Hyland; siblings Diane (Dan) Siewert, Rick (Sue) Boortz, Janet (Lynn) Schnacky and Cindy (Jim) Larson; as well as many nieces and nephews, and other dear family and friends.
Connie was preceded in death by her father and mother.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, from Maranatha Church, Rice Lake, with Pastor Cody Kargus officiating and burial at Sumner Cemetery. Pallbearers are Andy, Josh, Dana, Stuart, Brandon and Travis. Honorary pallbearers are Tim and Rod.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.