Loretta Ann Premo

Loretta A. Premo, 76, Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
She was born March 15, 1945, at Ridgeland, Wis., to the late Arnold and Avis Mickelson. Loretta was a graduate of Barron High School.
She was a self-employed hairstylist, seamstress and cake designer. Loretta loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 36 years, Joseph Bauder; children Craig Premo, Brenda Tinsley (Frank), Barbara Stanley (Paul) and Joseph Paul Bauder (Chenille); a stepson Christopher Bauder; a brother Randy Mickelson (Lisa); a sister Jean Kuesel (Arlyn); grandchildren Hudson, Caleb, Kristina, Tiffany, Jennifer, Melissa and Michael; and great-grandchildren Emily and Autumn.
Loretta was preceded in death by a sister Linda Willander, and a brother Roger Mickelson.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, until a 2 p.m. service at McCordsville United Methodist Church, 6247 West Broadway, McCordsville, Ind.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speedway Animal Rescue, 6530 W. 11th St., Indianapolis, IN 46214.
Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, Indianapolis, handled arrangements.
