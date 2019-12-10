Delores Emma (Grosskreutz) Pederson

Delores E. (Grosskreutz) Pederson, 98, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
She was born Dec. 27, 1920, to Edgar and Emma (Erdman) Grosskreutz in rural Clayton, Wis. She attended Silver Creek Elementary School and graduated from Clayton High School in 1939. She moved to Cumberland and worked at Hines Stores.
In Cumberland, she met Arthur Pederson, whom she married at Turtle Lake on July 20, 1946. Delores and Art operated Pederson Shoe Repair for 60 years, until their retirement in 2000.
Delores enjoyed secretarial work and bookkeeping. She worked at Sears for several years and was secretary for First Lutheran Church in Cumberland for 10 years.
She and Art enjoyed golfing, square dancing and camping, and enjoyed many camping trips with the square dancers. She also enjoyed cross-stitch and knitting. She knit many, many baby caps, baby blankets and booties, which she donated to hospitals and shelters. She also provided her many nieces and nephews with winter hats, mittens and afghans. Receiving one of these special items was a treasured gift.
Her family and church family were very important in her life. Delores and Art sang in the First Lutheran Church choir for 50 years and supported the church and its many activities.
Surviving are a sister Phyllis Fall of Clayton, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; an infant son Gerald Edgar in 1951; a brother Jerome; a sister Pearl Hanson; and her parents.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, from First Lutheran Church, with Rev. Timothy Schmidt officiating and burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Cumberland. Her nephews are serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church choir.
