Darlene F. Wilcox, 85, Prairie Farm, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Amery Hospital.
She was born Aug. 18, 1935, to Frank and Frances (Ayres) Wiseman on her home farm. She attended Vanceburg Elementary School and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1953. She was an adventurous teen and moved to the Twin Cities with two of her friends, where she lived and worked for two years.
She then moved back to the farm, where she met a handsome young milkman, Douglas Wilcox. They were united in marriage on May 4, 1957, at Prairie Farm. The couple farmed for many years and Darlene worked for the Prairie Farm School as a teachers aid from 1968 until her retirement in 2006.
Music was very important to her and she started out playing organ in church at the age of 12. She was a longstanding member of Faith United Methodist Church, Town of Prairie Farm, where she presently served as church organist and was active in the Ladies Aid. Throughout the years, she also gave piano lessons to many area youth.
Darlene was a member of the Sweet Adelines and The Royal Neighbors. She enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are sons Tim of West Bend and Terry (Vilai) of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Amber (Josh) Johnson, Brittany (Tim) Hovorka, Destiny Duarte, McKenzie, Tim Jr., Tom, Casey (Kailey), Anthony (Alissa) and Hunter Wilcox (Kali Bohn); great-grandchildren Thatcher and Jackson Johnson, and Brinley, Bristol, Gage and Natalee Wilcox; a brother Bill (Margie) Wiseman; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Aug. 29, 2006; and a son David.
Private family services will be held, with interment at Vanceburg Cemetery, Town of Sheridan, rural Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.