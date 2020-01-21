June A. Micheels, 81, long-time resident of Ridgeland, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Comforts of Home Memory Care, Menomonie, where she resided since 2014.
She was born June 14, 1938, in the town of Arland, Barron County, to Carl and Selma (Anderson) Bergstrom. As a young girl, she lived on a farm in rural Barron County, where she was active in 4H. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Arland.
Her family moved to Prairie Farm and she attended Prairie Farm High School, graduating in 1956. She went on to attend Wisconsin State College – River Falls (now UW–River Falls), majoring in English and earning her teaching certificate.
She began her teaching career at Grantsburg High School in 1960. Soon thereafter, she accepted a position with the Prairie Farm School District, where she taught high school English and served as librarian until she retired in 2001. She was actively involved in the Forensics Club and directed numerous plays as the advisor for the Drama Club.
June married Roger Micheels on Aug. 15, 1964, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Prairie Farm. They moved to the Micheels farm and June lived on the farm until 2014. Prior to having kids of their own, they hosted two foreign exchange students from Mexico, Patty and Cecilia.
June and Roger had two children, Neil and Eric. June was actively involved in her children’s activities, traveling around western Wisconsin to attend basketball, baseball and football games. She was often found under her umbrella lending vocal support to Neil's and Eric's teams.
She enjoyed reading, cooking and sewing.
Thank you to Comforts of Home for six years of loving care and to Mayo Hospice for assisting in her final days.
Surviving are Neil (Jodi), granddaughter Ava and step-grandson Logan, all of Menomonie; Eric (Heather), granddaughters Annabel and Hadley, and grandson Wilson, all of Saskatoon, Canada; a sister Karen Walsh of Oakdale, Minn.; an aunt Irene Anderson of Barron; a sister-in-law Janice Micheels of Ridgeland; brothers- and sisters-in-law Wendell and Mary McDonough of Barron, Michael and LaVonne Thompson of Birchwood, and Richard and Elly Micheels of Ridgeland; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her husband in 1990; her parents; a sister-in-law Imogene Micheels; and a brother-in-law Patrick Kane.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Township of Prairie Farm, with Rev. Roger Quandt officiating and burial at the church cemetery.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m. Tuesday from Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, and an hour prior to services at the church.
To share a memory, visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com.
