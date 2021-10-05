David A. Hoff, 90, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Barron.
David was born at home in Arland township, Barron County, to Harry and Ardith (McKee) Hoff on Feb. 9, 1931.
David graduated from Barron High School in 1949 and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1952, where he served until 1956.
On June 14, 1953, David married Marjory Taft in Milwaukee, Wis. After David was discharged from the Coast Guard, the couple settled in the City of Barron, where they raised four sons.
David worked for the City of Barron Light and Water Department for 33 years, where he retired from the position of superintendent.
David is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marjory; sons Brent (Cheryl) of Carrollton, Texas, Brad (Joanne) of Cedar Springs, Mich., Barry (Audrey) of New Auburn and Bard (Karen) of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, from First Baptist Church, Barron. Visitation will be held an hour prior services at the church. Burial will be held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.