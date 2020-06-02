Allison "Allie" Rose West

Allison "Allie" R. West, 24, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Madison, Wis., as a result of complications due to Luekemia.
She was born Feb. 23, 1996, to Patty (Mike) Gallaty of Barron and David (Pam) West of Spencer, Iowa. Allie grew up between Barron and Chetek with five siblings, which made the "original six."
Allie loved life to the fullest and had a contagious smile. She enjoyed spending her time with her beloved nieces, nephews, friends and her animals, anyone’s animals to be honest. She enjoyed working on her truck, her true love in life; kayaking, shopping, waitressing and being a constant ray of sunshine to anyone who knew her or came in contact with her.
Allie enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend Luke.
She was known as a helper; she spent much of her time being a second mom to her nieces, nephews and even her friends’ children. Allie had a passion in her heart to support children outside her reach and spent many summers in Haiti and Puerto Rico, missioning to children in need.
Allie was a true warrior; she put in a long, hard fought battle. Allie’s family and her boyfriend sat with her while she crossed over from her earthly home into her forever home in heaven. Allie loved a good God, who is gracious, loving and a merciful God.
Surviving are her parents; siblings Autumn (Phil) Hoff of Barron, Ben (Robin) West of Menomonie, Trisha (Steve) Wickman, Hunter West and Tanner (Mikala) West, all of Barron; 10 step-siblings; many wonderful grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews; her love Luke Woltz; and friends.
Allie was preceded in death by a niece Angel Hoff; grandparents Reverend Ken West and Barb West, and David Lauritsen; an aunt Penny Hutchison; and her baby girl Emma West.
Allie had a way of making an impact on each person’s life that she met. She will be greatly missed.
A private funeral will be held Friday, June 5. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, from the Rice Lake Moose Lodge.
“I loved you at your darkest hour.” Romans 5:8
