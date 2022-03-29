Eudra "Sam" Shatley

Eudra "Sam" Vivieca Shatley, 70, Barron, Wis., passed away unexpectedly at Mayo Clinic with some of her children and grandchildren by her side on Monday, March 21, 2022.
She was born Oct. 6, 1951, at Lenoir, N.C., to Jesse James Shatley and Vivian (Crowe) Shatley.
Sam loved to paint, craft, bake, play the steel guitar in her younger days and help anyone out that she could. She also loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Surviving are her significant other Jim Ekre of Barron; a son Langdon (Ann) Walsh of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; daughters Wonza Walsh of High Point, N.C., Vivieca (Derek) Bowe of Bloomer and Dana (Scott) Campbell of Chetek; a brother Jerome (Ann) Shatley of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Amber, Samy (Zarek), Josh, Mckinnley, Nathan, Cycelia, Levi (Chelsie), Wade, Lexi (Trevor), Lanie, Kiara and James; great-grandchildren Claira and Mazyck; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by an unborn child, and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be dropped off at Bloomer Pub and Cafe.
A celebration of life was held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Bloomer Pub and Cafe, Bloomer.
