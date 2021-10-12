Thomas “TJ” Johnvin, 59, Prairie Farm, Wis., passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, after losing his battle with cancer.
He was born May 7, 1962, to Darrell and Lois (Waligursky) Johnvin at St. Paul, Minn. TJ worked as a mechanic his entire life and seemed to have a knack for all things mechanical, from industrial, to automotive and beyond.
TJ was once married to Diane Johnvin (Bittorf) (1985-2008).
He had many large accomplishments in life. He owned his own business, TJ’s Tire and Repair, Cameron, and was a volunteer firefighter for the Cameron Fire Department for several years.
TJ took great pride in being a grandfather and made it a point to spoil his grandkids any chance he could get. He will be deeply missed by his many friends, family and all who knew him.
TJ was a beloved brother, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his mother Lois Johnvin; children Kayla Schultz (Matt) and Cody Johnvin (Emily); siblings Tammy Johnvin, Tim Johnvin (Dawn) and Terry Johnvin (Tammy); grandchildren Tru, Korbyn, Kanyn and Graham; as well as many other relatives and friends.
TJ was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with a gathering to immediately follow at the Cameron House.
