Frederick “Fritz” Weiss, 91, Rice Lake, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, from Country Terrace Assisted Living, Rice Lake.
He was born Jan. 17, 1928, to Wilhelm and Albertina (Rittman) Weiss in northeastern Montana, where he was raised and attended school.
On Oct. 2, 1959, he married Roberta Bartsch in Daniels County, Mont.
Fritz farmed his entire life, starting in Montana before moving to Wisconsin in 1974. Animals were his passion and he loved working with them all, be it his livestock or pets.
Surviving are a son Donavon of Rice Lake; a daughter Lesha Weiss of Rice Lake; a grandson; a granddaughter; two great-granddaughters; a sister-in-law Eloma “Joy” Bartsch of Cameron; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents; his wife on May 17, 2000; a son Kevin; five brothers; and a sister.
Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, from Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, with Rev. Tylan Dalrymple officiating.
Visitation was held an hour prior to services.
Interment will take place in the spring at Sumner Cemetery, Town of Sumner, Barron County.
