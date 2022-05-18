April Severude, 63, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, May 15, 2022.
She lived everyday with purpose, gratefulness, love and caring for others. Without fail, April always put others ahead of herself. Her selflessness shone through in her every action, her kind words and her beautiful heart.
She was a warrior in her zest to live life in its fullest, even despite her cancer diagnosis 4 years ago. She faced this challenge head-on with courage, strength and a positive attitude. She left this world a better place.
She was born at Waukesha, Wis., on Sept. 14, 1958, to Randy and Florence Seidens. She graduated as a certified medical laboratory technician, a job that she enjoyed for many years. She worked at multiple labs over the years, including Hudson, Rice Lake, Chetek and many of the regional clinics in Northwest Wisconsin, bringing her strong work ethic, compassion for others and knack for organization everywhere she went.
She married the love of her life, Doug Severude, on Sept. 12, 1981, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. They built a home in Hudson, where they raised their family. Later in life, they built a new home in Chetek. This provided plenty of space for her to plant flower gardens, grow blueberries and take 4-wheeler rides through the woods.
She enjoyed gardening and bird watching. Time spent in nature strengthened her faith and helped her feel closer to God.
April was a devoted grandma, mom and wife. She cherished her grandkids and loved spending time with family. Big or small moments always brought joy and connection – from jumping in fall leaf piles with the kids, to making crafts and carrying on traditions like family campouts and annual gingerbread house making. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are children Laura (Zach) Howard of Zumbrota, Minn., and Eric (Manda) of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; grandchildren Carley, Aria and Hailey Howard, and Harper and Brooke Severude; her mother Florence Seidens of Weston; a brother Doug Seidens of Ringle; as well as many other relatives and friends.
April was preceded in death by her father, and a brother Keith Seidens.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, from New Scandinavia Lutheran Church, with visitation an hour prior.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
