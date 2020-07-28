Jerry "Blue" Daniel Malone

Jerry "Blue" D. Malone, 83, Barron, Wis., passed away Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, at Barron Care and Rehab following brief health conditions.
He was born at Poskin on July 6, 1937, to Roy and Florence (Thorne) Malone. He worked several years at Jerome Foods, Barron, before moving to Casper, Wyo., in the early 1970s.
Blue married Thelda Ross while living in Wyoming. They moved here from Wyoming in 1986 and settled outside of Poskin, where he raised pigs. He also returned to Jerome Foods for a few years. He then worked at Harvest Inn, Barron, and retired from the Turtle Lake Casino.
He continued raising pigs until the death of his wife and then moved to Barron. Blue was well known for riding around Barron on his motorized cart, always with a smile and ready to chat with anyone.
He will certainly be missed by many.
Surviving are a sister Lois Place, a daughter Brenda (Justin) Flatland, a son Brian (Lori), and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, both old and new.
Blue was preceded in death by his sisters June, Mary, Hazel, Margie, Pat and Janet; and brothers Earl, James, Johnny and Robert.
No services will be held at this time in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
