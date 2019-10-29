Fritz D. Mani, 84, Rice Lake, Wis., died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Heritage Lakeside, Rice Lake.
He was born Nov. 2, 1934, to Fritz and Clara (Taylor) Mani. He graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1953 and was married to Janet Wiesner on June 28, 1959, at Rice Lake.
Fritz owned and operated The Rice Lake Dray Line moving and storage for over 40 years.
He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for more than 20 years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are children Debbie (Mike) Mathews, Fritz (Joy) IV and David (Mary), all of Rice Lake; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Nutter of Rice Lake; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Alice (Lester) Gunderson.
Private family services will be held. Public interment at Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake, will be held at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.