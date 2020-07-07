Deborah Jean Anderson (Freeland), 70, was given her angel wings and went home to heaven on Monday, June 29, 2020, with her family by her side at Helen’s Home, Boyceville.
Debbie was born Aug. 29, 1949, to Everette and Marie Freeland (Hosford) at Menomonie. They moved to Boyceville in 1963, where Debbie graduated from high school in 1967.
She married the love of her life and best friend, Thomas Lee Anderson, on Dec. 20, 1968, at Menomonie. At the time, Tom was serving in the United States Army, so they resided in Junction City, Kan., for a short time before moving to Barron. There, they put down permanent roots and raised their two children.
She worked as an office manager for a few dentists in Barron and Rice Lake before finishing her career with Larson and Berry, Inc.
Debbie’s most important and favorite hobby was her family. She loved spending time with her loved ones and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Other hobbies that brought her great joy were spending time at the lake enjoying her camper and cruising the lake on their pontoon. She loved going on 4-wheeling trips and vacationing in the Caribbean. She also loved spending time reading and was an amazing cook.
Debbie was known for her kindness and giving heart. She could always be counted on to be there for anyone in need; her compassion and love knew no limits. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Debbie truly knows she was one-in-a-million and a blessing to all she touched. She will be missed beyond words, but watching over us all is an amazing angel who will continue to bless each and every one of us.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of Barron, are children Leah (Deren) Wilder of Cameron and Bryan (Tricia) of Waterford; grandchildren Nicholas, Alexander and Victoria Wintrone, Sidnie and Gunner Wilder, and Madelyn and Brady Anderson; her mother of Menomonie; brothers Bruce (Debbie) Freeland of Altoona, Everette Jr. (Karen) Freeland of Menomonie and Donald (Cindy) Freeland of Knapp; a sister Roxanne Freeland of Barron; as well as many brother and sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, and a brother Ronald Freeland.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, with a visitation starting at 10:30 from St. Peter Catholic Church, Cameron. Father Bala Raju Policetty will officiate.
A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Buck N Beams pavilion, rural Cameron, from 12-4 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
