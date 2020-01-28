Rose Marie Klingelhoets

Rose M. Klingelhoets, 89, Turtle Lake, Wis., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Croix Health Center.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, at Clayton to Gordon and Rose (Mewes) Jones. She was married at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Turtle Lake, on April 19, 1951, to Frank Klingelhoets, who preceded her in death on July 7, 2008.
Rose was the first female bus driver in the Turtle Lake School District. She also worked at FabricTek as a factory worker. Later, she worked at various post offices for 22 years, and even became Postmaster of the Turtle Lake Post Office.
Rose was a member of the Turtle Lake American Legion Auxiliary, St. Ann's Ladies Auxiliary and served on the village board for many years. She enjoyed being able to take command of a room.
Surviving are sons Patrick (Cheryl) Jones of Birchwood, Michael Klingelhoets of Clayton and Gordon (Gina) Klingelhoets of Turtle Lake; daughters Ginny (David) Gazdik of Somerset and Janet (Bill) Dieters of Eagle River, Alaska; a son-in-law Wayne Shortess of Turtle Lake; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, and a daughter Sharon Shortess.
Services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, from St. Ann Catholic Church, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at St. Ann Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sarah Huber, Lori Sieg, Kristi Bauer, Becky Wright, Alyssa Klingelhoets, Julie Johnson, Shellie Gazdik and Marisha Dieters.
Honorary pallbearers were Gordon Jones, Michael Jones, Ryan Shortess, Jim Klingelhoets, Kel Klingelhoets, Tom Klingelhoets, Dave Klingelhoets, Nic Klingelhoets, Jeremy Gazdik, Jason Gazdik and Justin Dieters.
Visitation was held an hour prior to the services at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home, Turtle Lake, handled arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.