Janice I. Peterson, 82, Altoona, Wis., entered into eternal life Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, surrounded by family at her home, following an illness with cancer.
She was born Nov. 16, 1938, at Eau Claire to Marshall (Pete) and Ruth (Dennis) Basacker. Janice grew up in Eau Claire, where she attended school through the 11th grade. She moved to Barron to work at the Barron Nursing Home during the summer and remained there, where she graduated from Barron High School in 1959.
Janice married Gerald Peterson on June 20, 1959, at First Baptist Church, Eau Claire. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Missouri, where Gerald served in the United States Air Force.
After a few years of living in the Twin Cities and Hudson area, the couple lived in rural Almena. There, they continued operating the Peterson Family farm and raised their five children. They later separated and Janice moved to Altoona in 2014.
Janice was a farmwife, homemaker and was also employed at the Barron and Cumberland Nursing Homes, and by West CAP.
She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, Barron. She volunteered at the Barron County Fairgrounds Senior Citizen Center for 10-plus years.
Janice loved spending time with her family. She followed her children and grandchildren to their sporting and other events. She enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Janice was an awesome cook and baker, and passed on the tradition to her children.
Surviving are her former husband Gerald; daughters Lori (Patrick) O’Brien of Oakdale, Minn., and Gay (Mike) Wilcox of Eau Claire; sons Rodney of Rice Lake, Mark (Gail) of Eau Claire and Brian (Shauna) of Clear Lake; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother Theodore (Marge) Basacker of Barnes; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Robert Basacker, and a sister Ruthann Basacker.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, from Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, with Pastor Dave Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masks and safe social distancing protocols will be in place.
Burial will be held on a later date at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire, followed by a picnic and celebration of life at the park.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire. Online condolences and memories of Janice are welcome at smithfuneralec.com.
