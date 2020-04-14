Dale Aaron Wold

Dale A. Wold, 75, loving brother, uncle and friend, passed away April 8, 2020, at Barron Care & Rehab from complications related to a recent surgery.
He was born July 24, 1944, at Barron, Wis., and graduated from Barron High School in 1963.
After high school, he began a milk delivery route for a local dairy until taking a job at the Barron Creamery (Wisconsin Dairies), where he worked for 35-plus years. While there, he attended classes at the UW–Madison Department of Agriculture to obtain his buttermaker's license and later for cheesemaker.
After retiring, he stayed at home to assist his mother and became caregiver to his brother, Russ, who received a kidney and pancreas transplant. After his mother’s passing and his brother's needs required him to be placed at Barron Care & Rehab, Dale returned to work. He was employed by the City of Barron as maintenance/groundskeeper at Wayside Cemetery until his own health concerns required him to once again retire.
Dale was an avid sports fan and participated all his life. He was player/coach for the Barron fast pitch softball team for many years. He enjoyed golfing and joining friends for Men's Night at the local course. One highlight of his life was making a trip to Scotland and playing at St. Andrew's Golf Club with three of his fellow golfers and friends from Barron. Many stories were told of this adventure.
He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family, playing cards and other games. He was obsessed with the game Kismet and was our family's champion with the red pen. He loved to travel when he could and took many trips across the USA visiting relatives and friends.
Surviving are sisters Virginia (Steven) Dachel of Chippewa Falls and Maureen (Wold) Gunn (Troy D. Hoffman) of Amherst; brothers Edwin A. (Wick) of Janesville, Monte of Toana, Va., and Russ of Barron; a sister-in-law Donna Wold (Larry) of Janesville; along with many nieces and nephews
Dale was preceded in death by his parents Edwin Henry Wold and Anna C. Libersky Wold; a brother Larry; a sister-in-law Marilyn Hamilton Wold; and a nephew Steven Gerard Dachel
Services and a celebration of Dale's life, along with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron, will be announced at a later date.
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers and staff at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Northland Mayo Hospital in Barron and Barron Care and Rehab.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
