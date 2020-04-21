Margaret M. Olson, 92, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm, where she resided for the past 10 years after her health declined.
She was born Feb. 17, 1928, in the Township of Maple Grove, Barron County, to Tony and Lilly (Hoscheit) Balog, Sr. She attended country school through eighth grade.
Margaret married Kenneth B. Olson on Sept. 22, 1947, at Pine City, Minn., and together farmed in the Dority Creek (Hillsdale) area, where they started their family.
She was involved in all of the farming operation; milking cows by hand, planting and harvesting the crops. Margaret enjoyed tending to her huge garden, canning pickles and venison, and especially picking berries and baking. She was known for her famous mini donuts and mouthwatering homemade from-scratch cookies and pies. Her kitchen was well stocked, the table always set to have a cup of coffee and a snack.
In her spare time, Margaret did crocheting, sewing, went fishing and liked to find a good thrift sale. She loved deer hunting season because she could dress and process a deer all by herself. Making crafts was her last hobby that kept her busy and was proud to show off or give away. Margaret had a great sense of humor. Family was very important to her.
Margaret was a dedicated caregiver for her husband and a brother-in-law, Russell Olson, until they passed away.
Surviving are daughters Wanda (Terry) Becker of Prairie Farm and Jean (Bob) Deutsch of Menomonie; grandchildren Lisa Becker of Barron, Tom Becker of Prairie Farm, Patrick Deutsch of Boyceville, Jason Deutsch of Menomonie and Tamara (Erik) Evenson of Boyceville; great-grandchildren Kyle Deutsch, Kent Deutsch, Kaden Deutsch, Corbin Becker, and Ana and Simon Evenson; great-great-grandchildren Kassidy Nelson, Brailyn Deutsch and Madeline Deutsch; siblings Ann Losness of Fridley, Minn., and Carol Kuhl of Almena; as well as many other relatives.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings Jake Balog, Phyllis Knutson, Joe Balog, John Balog, Fred Balog, Violet Balog, Thelma Nelson, Tony Balog, Jr. and Barbara Elfers.
A private family funeral service will be held at a later date with burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.