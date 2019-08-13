Terry G. Henck, 57, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in his home.
He was born Jan. 22, 1962, to Harold (Bud) and Audrey (Jean) Henck at Cumberland, Wis., where he lived his entire life.
Terry was a jack-of-all-trades and everybody’s handyman. Over the years, he waited on many locals and visitors to our community at Spanky's, County Line, and most recently, Anderson Thompson Post 98 American Legion.
Outside of his family, Terry had several passions, most notably racing and local government. He raced dirt track for 28 years and took pride that he built his later cars himself, from the chassis, the motor, to the body. Terry had many loyal fans at several of the tracks in Wisconsin and northern Minnesota.
He even managed to teach his “daughter” her numbers by fetching him wrenches. To the day Terry passed away, he wanted to get back out there again.
He also served as a Barron County Supervisor for nearly 20 years. During his tenure, he served on many committees. Terry was the current chair for the property committee and was adamant in protecting our waterways by enforcing setback laws.
He also was a past member of the Barron County Highway Department. Terry was pivotal in the creation of township days, as it was his brainchild. He worked very hard with the commissioner to initiate this. It is still held every year, helping find solutions and materials available to every township in our county.
He was not only an advocate for Barron County; he also served at the state level on the board of directors and the executive board.
From this, Terry served us nationally and traveled from Washington, D.C., to Tacoma, Wash., and in-between on our behalf. Transportation was very important to him, primarily infrastructure. In anything from culverts, guardrails, bridges, roads, harbors and airports, he was well versed.
Terry was honored to be elected by the citizens of Crystal Lake Township. He was diligent in learning everything he could from the beginning and all the changes that came along so he could best serve those citizens. He could talk (and did) for hours about county related issues.
He was proud to work with Jeff French, Mark Servi, Dave Gifford, John Muench and Jack Nedlund. He always said, “I love him like a brother – but I’ll never tell him” when talking about any one of them.
Terry loved and respected the great outdoors. Never would he get skunked when fishing. He took his 1947 John Deere B for drives through the woods or down to the neighbor’s pond to watch the thousands of geese in the fall.
Terry took great pleasure going through the woods and pasture behind the house, finding many different apple trees, plums, blackberries, raspberries, choke cherries and varieties of nut trees.
When he wasn’t poking around the house, he loved to “Cable up” with his brother Rick and “O” (his other brother) to enjoy four-wheeling, shooting guns, escape from hustle and bustle of life, and eating like kings.
Surviving are his wife Brenda; a “daughter” Anna (fiancé Adam Jansen); beautiful granddaughters Amiyah and Kynlee Nyhagen, whom he adored; his mother Jean (Jerry); a brother Rick (Kim); several in-laws, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his dad Bud, and his grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, from Anderson Thompson Post 98 American Legion, 1225 Veteran St., Cumberland.
We will miss him very much. Rest with God our love.
