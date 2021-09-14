Randall Dale Frey

Randall D. Frey, 69, Poskin, Wis., was born Jan. 20, 1952, at Tyler, Minn., and passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in his home on Poskin Lake.
He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Randall loved the outdoors, he loved his dogs, he loved his neighbors and he loved his home on the lake.
He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold.
Surviving are a sister Rhonda Blanchard; a niece Crystal Blanchard; a nephew Richard Brown; as well as many great nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.
Randall was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Frey and father Edward Frey.
He will be greatly missed by all,
Celebration of life services will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Poskin Lake Resort, 1528 9 1/4 St., Almena.
Condolence cards can be mailed to: Randall Frey, C/O Crystal Blanchard, 884 15th Ave, Almena, WI 54805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.