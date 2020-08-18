Larry Allen Dietrich, 73, went to be with the Lord Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a long battle with "Lewy Body" Dementia at Providence Hospital, Hood River, Ore.
Larry will be brought home to Wisconsin, where he will be buried next to his parents at the Mount Hope Cemetery at Silver Creek Church, Clayton.
A celebration of life will be held after an early morning service on Sunday, Sept. 13, at the church.
His wife's (Betty) current address is: 950 Pomona St., #202, The Dalles, OR 97058.
A full obituary will print in the Sept. 2, 2020, News-Shield.
