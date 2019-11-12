Theresa Joan Christopherson, 69, Ridgeland, Wis., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
She was born June 15, 1950, to John and Geneva (Warner) Weber at Menomonie. She graduated from Barron High School in 1968.
She married Robert Christopherson on June 22, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron, where she continued to be an avid member.
Joan worked for her parents doing bookwork at the John Deere Implement in Ridgeland. In 1986, they began farming on the Christopherson Family Farm.
After farming, she worked for The Turkey Store for several years. Lastly, she opened her own business, Grandma’s Attic, in Ridgeland.
Joan enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and crafting in her craft room, gardening in her many flowerbeds, and camping.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are sons Tim (Callie) and Greg (Jamie), both of Ridgeland; a daughter Jessi (Terry) Busch of Prairie Farm; grandchildren Katie, Camryn, Addie, Reid and Alaina Christopherson, all of Ridgeland; sisters Carol (Jim) Lutzen of Sturgeon Bay, Sally Curtis of Perham, Minn., and Corine (Walter) Roberts of Miltona, Minn.; a brother Marvin (Joan) Weber of Florissant, Mo.; and sisters-in-law Cleo Weber of Ridgeland, Ann Johnson of Dayton, Minn., and Gail Pond of Ridgeland.
Joan was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents; a brother Lowell Weber; brothers-in-law Buddy Pond and Ethan Curtis; and a nephew David Pond.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Barron, with Father Bala Raju Policetty officiating and burial at New Hope Pine Creek Cemetery, Town of Wilson, Dunn County.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the church on Saturday.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
