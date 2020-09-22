Darla J. Jenson, 78, Rice Lake, Wis., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Darla was born at Rice Lake on April 30, 1942, to Maurice and Lillian (Boetcher) Secore.
She married Rodney Jensen at Rice Lake. To their marriage, one son, Robert, was born.
Darla was employed by Honeywell for 23 years. After the death of her husband in 2003, and retirement, Darla was proud to be the mother of Rodney and her two beloved cats. In her later years, she enjoyed watching Judge Judy and playing various computer games.
Surviving are her son Robert; sisters Susan Francis, Patricia (Charles) Davis and Mary (Edward) Mays; as well as other relatives and friends.
Darla was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister Judith Colbert.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, from St. Joseph Church, Rice Lake, with Father Ed Anderson officiating and burial at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday from Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, and an hour prior to services at the church.
