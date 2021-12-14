Ora M. Hahs, 99, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Cumberland Care and Rehab.
She was born May 31, 1922, in Waukesha County, Wis., to John and Louisa (Schmidt) Hahs. She lived with her family on their farm until age 18, when she moved to Milwaukee. In 1952, she moved to Cumberland.
Ora graduated from Elmwood Grade School and Solomon Juneau High School in Milwaukee. Her higher education included one year at UW-Milwaukee, graduation from Racine/Kenosha Teachers' Normal, a BA from UW-Whitewater and an MA from UM-Minneapolis.
She taught elementary grades in Racine County for seven years and then taught elementary and junior high grades in Cumberland until her retirement in 1985, except for two years teaching elementary grades for the U.S. Army in Nuremberg, Germany. All total, Ora taught school for 40 years.
She enjoyed bowling, golf, gardening, sewing, reading, dancing, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and especially loved TRAVEL. Ora traveled to all 50 states. During her two years in Germany, she traveled to most countries in Europe, as well as the Holy Land, Lebanon and Egypt.
After retiring, she traveled extensively, including: Tahiti, Figi, Australia and New Zealand; all of South America and the Galapos Islands; Mexico City, the Mayan ruins in the Yucatan Peninsula and resort cities in Mexico; Indonesia, Malaysia, Greece and the Greek Islands; Turkey, Hong Kong, Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Costa Rica.
Ora was very active in her church: Alter Guild, Church Women, Sunday school teacher, choir (50 years), librarian (20 years), council secretary (20 years) and substitute office secretary (25 years). She was also a member of the Music Club, Women's Club and Hospital Volunteers.
She helped organize the Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and the thrift store of Rice Lake.
Ora is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters, two nieces and a nephew.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, Cumberland, with Pastors John Miels and Steve Miller officiating, and interment at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hales Corners.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services.
Skinner Funeral Homes are handling arrangements.
