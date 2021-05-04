Carol Joy Vogel

Carol J. Vogel, 87, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Cumberland Care and Rehab, Cumberland, Wis.
She was born Oct. 4, 1933, at North Freedom to Floyd and Crystal (DuBois) Crawford.
She married Henry Vogel on July 10, 1954, in North Freedom.
Carol worked as a bookkeeper for Cellox Plastics, Reedsburg School District and Lone Oak Housing Authority in Chetek.
In her free time, she enjoyed baking, cooking, fishing, listening to Hank play music, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son Jack (Debra) of Baraboo; a daughter Connie (Mike) Volcke of Minneapolis, Minn.; brothers Gary (Jackie) Crawford of Baraboo and Jim (Sue) Crawford of Kentucky; grandchildren Amberly Jane (Jeremy) Edwards and Danielle Vogel; three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces nephews other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert and Dale; and a sister Phyllis.
A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, from Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, with a public visitation an hour prior to services at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Online condolences may be offered at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
