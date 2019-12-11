Roger Gale Ormson

Roger G. Ormson, 72, Barron, Wis., passed away on the farm where he grew up on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, attended by his wife, daughter, and son after a six-year battle against cancer.
Roger was a kind, honorable and fun-loving person who enjoyed being in the company of his family and friends. His special joy was his children and grandchildren.
Roger was born Dec. 26, 1946, at Rice Lake, the second of five sons born to Kenneth J. and Deloris (Hanson) Ormson. He was a 1965 graduate of Barron High School. He began working at Jerome’s Turkey Productions after high school, until his draft number came up to join the military.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in November of 1965 and served his country for 7 years as a Guided Missile Weapons Specialist with top-secret clearance. He served in Denver, Colo., Big Spring, Texas, Minot, N.D., Anchorage, Alaska, Myrtle Beach, S.C., and the Republic of Thailand.
While at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, he met Marilynn McKay in October of 1966. He was 19 and she was 17. They were married at Lamesa, Texas, on Jan. 17, 1968, and traveled together in the Air Force to Minot, Anchorage and Myrtle Beach.
He was honorably discharged on Nov. 4, 1972, and returned to Barron. Roger and Marilynn were married 51 years and were blessed with their two children, Julie Anne in 1969 and James Kenneth in 1973.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Barron in 1972 and was hired to be a shoe salesman for the Farmers Store, where he received his nickname "Shine." He then worked as a cheesemaker for the Barron Creamery until 1976, when he began dairy farming with his parents. He bought the home farm and continued to dairy farm until 1998.
He drove school bus for Barron Area Schools from 1990-2014. He was clubhouse manager at Rolling Oaks Golf Course from 2004-2014. He drove handicap van for Barron Area Schools from 2016-2019.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church, where he served on the trust fund committee, property committee and cemetery board. He was on the board of directors of Wisconsin Dairies from 1984-1994, and a founding director of Foremost Farms.
He was secretary for the Dusty Trails ATV Club for six years. Roger was an avid golfer and ATV enthusiast, and spent many volunteer hours maintaining the ATV trail between Barron and Turtle Lake.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter Julie Walker of Barron; a son James (Stephanie) of Barron; a grandson Daniel Walker of Barron; a granddaughter Chloe Ormson of Barron; a brother Michael (Ilona) of Pea Ridge, Ark.; a sister-in-law Carol Ormson of Barron; a brother-in-law Dr. James (Marcy) McKay of Ft. Worth, Texas; a brother-in-law Rev. Roy (Marcia) McKay of Starkville, Miss.; nephews Doug (Tammy) Ormson of Chippewa Falls, Darren Ormson of Barron and Matthew (Hannah) McKay of West Richland, Wash.; nieces Stacey (Steve) Wood of Weatherford, Texas, Teresa (Jon) Willis of Ft. Worth, Dr. Reagann (Jon) McCreary of Southlake, Texas, and Marissa Ormson of Pea Ridge; as well as many cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Kevin, Jeffrey and Douglas.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, from First Lutheran Church, Barron, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday from Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, and an hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will be held at the First Lutheran Cemetery on a later date.
Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfunealhome.com.
