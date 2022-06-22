Lorraine L. Springer, 94, Barron, Wis., peacefully passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Dove Healthcare, Rice Lake.
Lorraine was born Dec. 26, 1927, the daughter of Wasil and Tillie Cigan at the home farm near Gilman, in the Town of Ruby.
She attended school in the Town of Ruby and later attended high school in Stanley, graduating in 1945. Lorraine attended Stout University, Menomonie, and it was there that she met Glen Springer through a mutual friend of theirs, Emery Nelson. That was the beginning of a relationship that ended up in a beautiful marriage that lasted 63 wonderful years.
Lorraine worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue of taxation for four years in Eau Claire prior to marrying Glen on Aug. 26, 1950, at St. John Orthodox Church, Huron, Wis.
The couple settled in Barron, where Glen began practicing optometry. She worked with Glen in the office in various positions, wherever she was needed.
Lorraine was a member of First Lutheran Church, Barron, for 64 years and was active in the First Lutheran Circle and Ladies Aid. Many hours were spent quilting to help needy families here and abroad. Lorraine also substituted as a Sunday school teacher.
She enjoyed making special quilts for each child and grandchild. She loved baking, and especially liked sharing her baked goods with family and friends.
She was a volunteer for the Barron Hospital for 52 years and also belonged to the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion.
When her boys were young, Lorraine enjoyed golfing in the Ladies Golf League at the Barron Golf Course.
Mom was a wonderful caring mother of her three boys: Bob, Jim and Dean, and gave unconditional love to all of them.
Surviving are sons Bob of Birchwood, Jim (Claudia) of Birchwood and Dean (Lori) of Barron; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, and two sisters.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, from First Lutheran Church, with Rev. Ron Mathews officiating and burial at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation was held two hours prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
