Joseph Fall, 89, Barron, Wis., died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born Dec. 26, 1930, at Reeve to Anna and Carl Fall. He attended Jones Creek School in Vance Creek Township and was a member of the Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of Clayton.
He married Clarice Whitmore on June 11, 1960, at Dallas Lutheran Church. They moved to Barron, where they built their home on the river, raised their family and lived their entire married life.
Joe served the Barron County Highway Department for 34 years and retired in 1989. He enjoyed his job in all types of weather and was especially proud of the new roads he helped build around the county.
After retirement, he worked at Fall Electric, Clear Lake, and greatly enjoyed the days with his brother and nephews. As a young man, Joe worked on the family farm in the town of Vance Creek and also ventured to Washington State and worked for a contractor for a short stint.
Joe loved spending time with his family, especially camping, hunting, berry picking, making maple syrup and family celebrations both near and far. He enjoyed attending church dinners, county fairs, garage sales, parades and any trips up north.
Joe always had a sense of adventure and loved to travel. His favorite trips were to Alaska, Norway, Madeline Island and his annual Canadian fishing trips. He had a great appreciation for nature and the outdoors; this was especially apparent in his love of gardening and desire to share his produce with many.
Since 1974, Joe’s health placed challenges in front of him. He always figured out how to navigate and continue forward. “Every day is a great day” was one of his favorite statements. His family is forever grateful for his positive attitude – especially in the last two years following Clarice’s death.
Joe was a member of First Lutheran Church in Barron, Barron Country Democrats and the Barron County Historical Society.
Surviving are daughters Kathy Jo (John) Evans and Marcia Fall (David Peterson) of Wenatchee, Wash.; twin granddaughters (his pride and joy) Annika and Maren Peterson; brothers Peter (Diane) of Clear Lake and Walter (Sharon) of New Richmond; a sister Helen Falkenthal of New Richmond; as well as many beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and especially nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; his parents; brothers Alex, Mike, John and Matt; and a sister Olga.
A private burial was held at Wayside Cemetery, Barron. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake, Mayo Hospice Team, and church friends Gayle Larson and Carol Matthys for the care and friendship during these past two years. You truly made a difference.
Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church of Barron, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church of Clayton, Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice, or Dove Healthcare Community Foundation.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
