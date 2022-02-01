Ginny Marten, 76, Barron, Wis., passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Pioneer Health and Rehab, Prairie Farm.
Ginny (Virginia) was born Sept. 10, 1945, to Harry and Margaret (Loomans) Vruwink at Rice Lake. She was raised and attended school in Barron. She earned a degree in home economics from UW-Stout.
She married Curt Marten on Aug. 21, 1965, at the First Methodist Church. Their loving partnership lasted more than 56 years.
Family, faith and fun were constants in her life. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother, excelling at all.
Ginny always had a beautiful smile upon her face and was open to having fun, often drawing others in. A multitude of laughs and good times will be remembered by her family, many friends and community members.
She was artistic by nature. Whether it was in 4-H, art classes, designing her home, or any number of projects, Ginny expressed her style in a variety of creative ways.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters Amy (Steve) Skoug and Kris (Eric) Skoug; grandchildren Jennie and Nathan Skoug; siblings Dave (Linda) Vruwink and Bob (Joan) Vruwink; as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, and several uncles and aunts.
Services were held Thursday, Jan. 27, from Rausch Steel Funeral Home and at First Lutheran Church in Barron the following day.
Ginny’s family would like to extend their gratitude to Pioneer Health and Rehab and to St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to her, and the support afforded to them.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handled arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
