Jean Stary, 97, Turtle Lake, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She was born Aug. 8, 1922, at Clayton to Wesley and Opale (Hart) Cornwall. She graduated as valedictorian from Turtle Lake High School in 1940, then attended UW–River Falls.
She was married at Turtle Lake on Aug. 30, 1941, to her high school sweetheart, Stanley Stary, and they moved to Minneapolis, Minn. When Stan was called to serve his country, Jean returned to Turtle Lake and worked at Bank of Turtle Lake. After his return, she raised their children, kept their home, and worked as a bookkeeper for Cornwall and Stary Hardware for many years.
She volunteered her time as an election official for as long as she was able. Jean canned pickles, sewed, enjoyed time with her coffee clutch and belonged to the homemakers' club. She loved Lawrence Welk, "The Golden Girls," and "Murder, She Wrote," but her best times were spent with her kids and grandkids, especially their parties at the cabin.
Surviving are sons John (Linda) of Hudson and Scott (Margie) of Turtle Lake; a daughter Marcia (Bill Scribner) Kalisz of Turtle Lake; grandchildren Mark (Sarah Stanton) Stary of St. Paul, Minn., Kelly (Shawn) Leith of Poplar, Amy (Derek) Johnson of Waunakee, Matt (Mandy) Kalisz of Sparta, Megan (Brandon) Holdeman of Cameron, Shawn Stary of Menomonie, Tori (Michael) Juelich of Hudson and Tiffany (Patrick) Zastrow of Hudson; great-grandchildren Alysse, Adam, Dylan, Riley, Corbyn, Chloey, Harper, Dawson, Emma, Jacob, Noah, Madilyn, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Ian, Gabriel, Connor and Ayden; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband; a granddaughter Robin Messick; and a brother Gerald (Dorothy) Cornwall.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, from St. Ann Catholic Church, with Father Tom Thompson officiating and burial at Lakeview Cemetery. Pallbearers are Mark Stary, Matt Kalisz, Brandon Holdeman, Dylan Holdeman, Derek Johnson and Shawn Leith.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to Mass at the church.
