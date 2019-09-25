Dorothy Jean DeHaven

Dorothy J. DeHaven, 94, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Barron Care and Rehab.
Dorothy was born May 26, 1925, at Turtle Lake, Wis., to Archie and Marie Wells. She married Harold Putzke in 1946 and raised their two children in Barron.
In 1980, she married William DeHaven and enjoyed her life with Bill in Florida. She worked as a secretary for Wisconsin and Florida school systems.
She enjoyed sharing her stories about growing up in Centuria, where her family owned the town Laundromat. Dorothy moved back to Barron in 2004 to be closer to her family and spoil her great-grandchildren.
Her two greatest loves were her faith in God, and visiting with her family and friends. In her 80s, Dorothy was proficient at using her computer to forward uplifting Christian emails. Dorothy was active helping at church functions, walking on the beach in Florida, admiring her beautiful flowers and playing with Dude, her dog.
She also enjoyed crocheting Afghans, hats or scarves for everyone she knew. Dorothy was excited to get yarn and try a new pattern.
She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. Dorothy loved people, especially those most in need. She was always the champion for the underdog and would encourage them every chance she could.
Dorothy leaves many to cherish her loving memory, including children Hal Putzke and Sharon (Al) Larson; step-family; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and her church family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and an older brother Lawrence.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, from Foursquare Gospel Church, Barron, with Rev. Wayne Espeseth, Rev. Chad Halverson and Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Wayside Cemetery, Barron.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements. Online condolences can be made at rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
