June E. Pederstuen, 92, Rice Lake, Wis., formerly of Cameron, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home, Rice Lake.
She was born Sept. 27, 1927, to Henry and Carrie (Baland) Pederson at Prairie Farm, where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1945.
On July 16, 1947, she married Ingman Pederstuen at Dallas. The couple farmed in the Prairie Farm area until 1978. During this time, June worked as an assistant cook at the high school for a number of years. In 1978, they moved to Cameron and enjoyed boating on Prairie Lake.
June also enjoyed volunteering at the Rice Lake Hospital, traveling, sewing, quilting, playing cards, spending time with family and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. June was known to take an interest and become involved in all of her children’s and grandchildren’s interests and hobbies. She also taught all of her kids how to make lefse.
June moved to Rice Lake in 2014, where she resided up until her brief stay at the nursing home.
Surviving are sons Jerry (Kristine) of Baldwin, Wayne (Janice) of Rice Lake and Ricky (Debbie) of Hudson; a daughter Cindy Becker (Jim Tomsovic) of Cumberland; grandchildren Amy (Jay) Price, Carrie Pederstuen, Erik (Tiffany) Pederstuen, Kristi (Tim) French, Andrew Rodda, Travis Pederstuen (Brianna Moczynski) and Ryan Pederstuen; great-grandchildren Jacob, Elizabeth and Andrew Price, Gavin Hanson, Hannah Pederstuen, and Piper and Miles French; a brother Robert (Arlene) Pederson; a sister Doris Talmage; a sister-in-law Shirley Pederstuen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
June was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Nov. 26, 2002; a brother Chester Pederson; and a sister Helen Bjugstad.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, from United Lutheran Church, Prairie Farm, with Rev. Erin Koster officiating and interment at West Akers Lutheran Cemetery, Town of New Haven, rural Prairie Farm.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to services at the church.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, are handling arrangements.
