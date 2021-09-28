Patrick F. Flanigan, 52, Barron, Wis., died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born Aug. 23, 1969, at River Falls to John and Jean (Erickson) Flanigan.
He was married at Barron on Feb. 17, 1996, to Josephine (Martinez) Flanigan, who preceded him in death on Nov. 16, 2013.
Pat worked as a truck driver from the time he finished high school. He enjoyed being his own boss and traveling on the road. After he and Josie were married, they worked as team drivers until she became a full-time mom.
When he was not on the road, Pat enjoyed hunting, grilling, reading and spending time with his daughters. He would take them along for the ride during the summer. Playing Frisbee at the various truck stops to help stretch out their legs was something they enjoyed doing together.
Pat was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are his daughters Lillian and Mia; siblings Barb Butler, Theresa (Darwin) Schermerhorn, John, Tim (Patty), Tom (Kathy), Dave (Rebecca), Catherine (Tim) Budziszewski, Mike (Jennifer), Bridget (Joseph) Domiani, Peter (Amy), Bonnie (Rusty) Wittman and Paul (LaDonna); as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
In addition to his wife, Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Jim, Truman and Joseph; a nephew Blake; and his grandparents.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Barron, with Father Chandra Ery officiating and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Rice Lake. Pallbearers are Paul Flanigan, Waylon Butler, Bill Butler, Jared Flanigan, Mike Verkamp and Tyler Gerdes. Rod Knight and Dylan Yaeger will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
