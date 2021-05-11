Born Sept. 4, 1955, Bruce D. Wendt, 65, passed away at his home in Cameron, Wis., on March 31, 2021, after many years of battling heart disease.
For most of his life, he was employed as an over-the-road semi driver, an occupation he loved and that allowed him to traverse all of the lower 48 states delivering Wisconsin cheese and poultry products.
Surviving are a son Brandon Wendt and stepson Jason Heacox of Barron; a daughter Amy Bannick and two grandchildren of Clear Lake; brothers John (Judy) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Arvid (Betty) of Lake Norden, S.D.; a sister Doris (Arlen) Norlund of White Bear Lake, Minn.; nieces and nephews; and many "good buddies" along the way.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Mildred Wendt of Turtle Lake, a brother Roger, and a sister Joan.
A private interment is planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.